Scotiabank Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.15.

TSE:FRU opened at C$16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.67%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

