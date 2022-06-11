Scotiabank Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,656.82. Insiders sold 570,332 shares of company stock worth $10,818,463 over the last quarter.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

