Scotiabank Raises Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to C$3.25

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AOIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $978.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

