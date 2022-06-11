Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.92.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

