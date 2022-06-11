Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 850,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,128. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.