Seeyond Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

MS stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

