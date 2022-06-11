Seeyond Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $183.35 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.