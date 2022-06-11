Seeyond Has $850,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 38.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

