Seeyond Purchases 29,178 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Seeyond lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 731.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

