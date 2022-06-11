Seeyond Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $17,251,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

