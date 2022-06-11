Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 3,761 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after buying an additional 87,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

