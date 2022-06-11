Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,874,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

