Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,535 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tenable worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 221,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $2,879,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,563,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,665 shares of company stock worth $14,611,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

