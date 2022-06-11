Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,789,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Heska by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $91.47 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.