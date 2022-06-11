Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of Upwork worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Upwork by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Upwork by 5.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

UPWK opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.