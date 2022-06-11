Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

NYSE PH opened at $263.61 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $293.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

