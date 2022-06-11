Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 23,492 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
