Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $55,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

