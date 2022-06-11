Sei Investments Co. Has $60.39 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $60,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

