Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $54,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

