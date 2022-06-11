Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $273.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.72 and a 200 day moving average of $337.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.