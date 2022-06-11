Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Switch worth $52,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Switch by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 55,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Switch by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.54 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 838.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

