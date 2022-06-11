Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,540 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $42,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

CUBE stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

