Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,809 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $49,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,610 shares of company stock worth $55,740,254. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.73 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

