Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Farfetch worth $43,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

