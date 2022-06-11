Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Sempra stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

