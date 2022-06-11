ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $473.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

