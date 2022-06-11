Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company has a market cap of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. Servotronics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.