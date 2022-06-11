Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 6,999 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 113.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 320.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

WMG stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

