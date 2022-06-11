Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 8,079 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

