Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,755 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,608. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

