Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 146,063 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,063 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

INO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

