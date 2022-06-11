Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 159,502 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,502 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,586 shares of company stock worth $1,742,021. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

