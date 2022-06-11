Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 21,706 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

INCY stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

