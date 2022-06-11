Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 41,310 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after acquiring an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ABB by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ABB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

ABB stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

