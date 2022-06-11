Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 41,860 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,578,000 after buying an additional 404,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Perrigo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,547,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRGO stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.