Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

