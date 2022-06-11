SFI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,520 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $31.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

