SFI Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

DMO stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

