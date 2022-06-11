SFI Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40.

