SFI Advisors LLC Takes $338,000 Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

