SFI Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAD opened at $35.11 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

