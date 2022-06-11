SHIELD Price Down 7.5% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $84,787.37 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,547.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.54 or 0.05309119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00180319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00548162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00569204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00062654 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003619 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

