Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Drops By 87.4%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.68 on Friday. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

