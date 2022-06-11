Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Decreases By 88.9%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CZFS remained flat at $$70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.39. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.