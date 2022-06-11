Short Interest in Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST) Drops By 99.7%

Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077. Covista Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Covista Communications alerts:

About Covista Communications (Get Rating)

Covista Communications, Inc provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covista Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covista Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.