Short Interest in Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST) Drops By 99.7%

Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CVST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077. Covista Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
