Short Interest in Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Drops By 83.3%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Dimeco stock remained flat at $$45.05 during trading hours on Friday. Dimeco has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

