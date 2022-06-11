Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 700.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

