Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 700.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
