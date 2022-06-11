Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Drops By 94.9%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 98,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,156. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
