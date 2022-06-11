Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Grows By 200.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $381,000.
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $25.90.
